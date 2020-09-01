October 1, 1932 - August 31, 2020 Merlo Vestal Grubbs, 87, went home to be with her Lord August 31, 2020. Graveside Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Gospel Light Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Frank Shumate officiating. A native of Boonville, Merlo was the daughter of the late Cora Elizabeth Prim and Cecil Roscoe Vestal. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her beloved husband, E. J. Grubbs, Jr.; sister, Dorothy Elizabeth Chandler; brothers, Ralph Vestal, Sr., Gaither Vestal, Russell Vestal, and Julian Vestal. She had been a lifelong member of Gospel Light Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member of the Women's Faithful Workers Class. She also had served in the choir a number of years ago. Survivors include her nephews, Larry Chandler and Jane of Winston-Salem, and David Chandler and Patricia of Rural Hall; great-niece, Lisa Seats and Chris; special family friend, Delores Yokely; and a host of extended nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284

