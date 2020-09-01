October 1, 1932 - August 31, 2020 Merlo Vestal Grubbs, 87, went home to be with her Lord August 31, 2020. Graveside Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Gospel Light Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Frank Shumate officiating. A native of Boonville, Merlo was the daughter of the late Cora Elizabeth Prim and Cecil Roscoe Vestal. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her beloved husband, E. J. Grubbs, Jr.; sister, Dorothy Elizabeth Chandler; brothers, Ralph Vestal, Sr., Gaither Vestal, Russell Vestal, and Julian Vestal. She had been a lifelong member of Gospel Light Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member of the Women's Faithful Workers Class. She also had served in the choir a number of years ago. Survivors include her nephews, Larry Chandler and Jane of Winston-Salem, and David Chandler and Patricia of Rural Hall; great-niece, Lisa Seats and Chris; special family friend, Delores Yokely; and a host of extended nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284
Most Popular
-
Ongoing violence at apartment complex prompts Winston-Salem to take legal action
-
Parkway restaurant closes for the year just 5 days after grand opening. Will reopen in the spring, owner says
-
Winston-Salem recreation director accused of leaving child unattended in car
-
Forsyth has third highest COVID-19 daily case total; statewide count reaches daily high; state notes late case reporting
-
Cimarron Steakhouse on South Stratford has closed for good
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately