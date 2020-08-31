September 28, 1955 - August 25, 2020 Jacqueline "Jackie" Elaine Hairston, 64 peacefully departed this earth to eternal rest on August 25, 2020. Jackie was born September 28, 1955, in Kernersville, NC to William Bruce Hairston Sr. and Ida Beatrice Hairston. She was preceded in death by her loving parents (William and Ida). Jackie is survived by her loving son Dion Hairston and ten devoted siblings, Mary Bowe (Curtis), Edna Ellison (Henry), Sharon Ellis, Marsha Carter, Faith Hairston, Tammie McCloud (Jerome), William Hairston Jr. (Vanessa), Felix Hairston (Jennifer), Sonya Swann, Darrell Hairston (Patricia); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Jackie's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 2, 2020, at Exodus United Baptist Church, 2000 Wilbur Street Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Interment will follow at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Please send all floral arrangements & cards to Douthit Funeral Home. Douthit Funeral Home 515 Specialty Park Dr. Winston-Salem, NC 27105

