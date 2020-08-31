September 28, 1955 - August 25, 2020 Jacqueline "Jackie" Elaine Hairston, 64 peacefully departed this earth to eternal rest on August 25, 2020. Jackie was born September 28, 1955, in Kernersville, NC to William Bruce Hairston Sr. and Ida Beatrice Hairston. She was preceded in death by her loving parents (William and Ida). Jackie is survived by her loving son Dion Hairston and ten devoted siblings, Mary Bowe (Curtis), Edna Ellison (Henry), Sharon Ellis, Marsha Carter, Faith Hairston, Tammie McCloud (Jerome), William Hairston Jr. (Vanessa), Felix Hairston (Jennifer), Sonya Swann, Darrell Hairston (Patricia); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Jackie's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 2, 2020, at Exodus United Baptist Church, 2000 Wilbur Street Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Interment will follow at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Please send all floral arrangements & cards to Douthit Funeral Home. Douthit Funeral Home 515 Specialty Park Dr. Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cluster connected to church camp, Forsyth public health officials say
-
Black man shot by police in Wisconsin grew up in Winston-Salem
-
Winston-Salem recreation director accused of leaving child unattended in car
-
Parkway restaurant closes for the year just 5 days after grand opening. Will reopen in the spring, owner says
-
Cimarron Steakhouse on South Stratford has closed for good
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately