October 11, 1939 - July 15, 2020 Mrs. Sylvia Ann VanHoy Hale, 80, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House of natural causes on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Sylvia was born October 11, 1939 in Union Grove, NC to Aquila Young VanHoy & Anna Gregory VanHoy. While working at Western Electric she met and married George K. "Kip" Hale, III May 6, 1961. Sylvia graduated from Union Grove High School in 1958 and from Salem College in 1976. Sylvia was an active member of Highland Presbyterian Church for 50+ years. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and sisters. In her career, Sylvia worked at Western Electric and in real estate at Piedmont Airlines Reservations and Northwest Piedmont Council of Governments as a housing inspector. Sylvia is survived by sons, George K. "Kelly" Hale, IV and wife, Lisa G. Hale and Gregory D. Hale and wife, Tracy Edwards Hale; grandchildren, Anna Elizabeth Hale, Logan Edwards Hale and wife, Lily Jones Hale, Luke Gregory Hale, Emily Catherine Hale, and Lauren Jeanne Hale; and siblings, Steve VanHoy of Mooresville, NC, Sue VanHoy Gaither of Olin, NC, Kay VanHoy McKnight of Raleigh, NC, Joan VanHoy Addis of Harmony, NC, Albert VanHoy of Union Grove, NC, Bryan VanHoy of Statesville, NC, and Clint VanHoy of Union Grove, NC. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Aquila Young VanHoy and Anna Gregory VanHoy, and husband, Kip Hale. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the family will have a small private service. Memorials can be sent to Highland Presbyterian Church, 2380 Cloverdale Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Trellis Supportive Care/Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Sylvia Ann VanHoy Hale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries