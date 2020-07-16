September 23, 1924 - July 14, 2020 LAWSONVILLE Doyle Cornelius Hall, 95, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes. Doyle was born in Sandy Ridge to the late Fletcher and Clarice Hall on September 13, 1924. He retired from Burlington Industries but continued to work for the NC Highway Dept. mowing the sides of the roads until he was 84. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nell Martin Hall; an infant son, Kenneth Doyle Hall; a sister, Viola Wheeler; a brother, Dewey Hall; and 2 infant brothers. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 24 years, Alvina Hall; his stepson, Mike Lawless; sister, Lucy Nall; sister-in-law, Marie Hall; nephews, Lonnie (Debra) Nall, Alan (DeAnn) Hall; niece, Lisa (Eddie) McAlexander; 5 great-nephews; 2 great-nieces, 1 great-great-niece; and special friends, Orville and Gracie Mabe. A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Extended family and close friends are welcome. Family and friends may visit Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Fund and/or Sandy Ridge Methodist Cemetery Fund. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.

