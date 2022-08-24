 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hall, Mark Jason

Hall, Mark Jason April 17, 1956 - August 15, 2022 Mark Jason Hall of King, NC, age 66, died peacefully in his home on August 15, 2022. He was the son of Delbert and Hettie Hall. He is survived by his wife, Beth; two daughters, Rachel and Lindsey (Danny); two grandchildren, Sloan and Everly; two sisters, Merri-Dell (Andrew) and Carol Jayne (Robert); and two brothers, Robert (Kathy) and Johnny (Ruth). As well as several nieces and nephews. Mark worked his enitre career at Hanes Dye and Finishing. Since retiring he enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, and taking walks with his dogs, Katy and Rudy. He was known for his humble and laid back demeanor and never knew a stranger. At his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: The Friends of Stokes Shelter, 1111 Dodgetown Rd., Walnut Cove, NC 27052.

