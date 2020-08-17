September 13, 1971 - August 9, 2020 Todd Eric Harris, 48, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Todd was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on September 13, 1971. He grew up in Clemmons, NC and graduated from West Forsyth High School. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and cousin, Jeff Horne. Surviving family includes his four daughters, Kaya and her son Beck, Catherine, Abigail, and Aelan; his parents, Steve and Jean Harris; his brother, Rob Harris and his wife Dawn; nephews, Nathan and Gabriel Harris; and nieces, Sydney and Ciara Harris. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

