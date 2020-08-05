November 3, 2006 - July 27, 2020 Mr. Kemontae Harrison, 13, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2020. His remains may be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC

