October 30, 1953 - August 23, 2020 Roger Lee Harrison, 66, of Rural Hall, NC, was carried away by the Angels Sunday, August 23, 2020. "What a Long, Strange Trip It's Been." Roger was born in Winston-Salem, NC on October 30, 1953. He attended North Forsyth High School and retired from RJ Reynolds. Roger was married to his devoted wife, Susan, for 48 years. Anyone that knew Roger knew that he loved his family with all of his heart and adored his grandchildren. He also loved his canine companions, Willow and Jack. Roger was a strong man with a big heart that never met a stranger. Roger was reunited in Heaven with his parents Catherine and Walter Harrison. He is survived by his wife, Susan; two daughters, Jodi Newlin and Toni Harrison; three granddaughters, Madeline Newlin, Sara Harrison, and Bella Harrison. Poor fella was really outnumbered. He was also survived by his brother, Bobby Harrison, three sisters, Sandra Landreth, Kathy Jarvis and Alice Wilson, as well as many nieces and nephews and other family members. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2 p.m.at Marshall Baptist Church, 5739 Old Rural Hall Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Pastor John Holmes will be officiating. Face masks are REQUIRED. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045
Service information
2:00PM
5739 Old Rural Hall Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
