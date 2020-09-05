May 13, 1937 - September 1, 2020 Mr. Claude Clifton "Cliff" Harvel, Jr., 83, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on May 13, 1937, to the late Claude Clifton Harvel, Sr. and Helen Love Harvel. Cliff was a member of Ardmore United Methodist Church. He was the retired owner of Cliff Harvel's Moving Company. When he was enjoying good health, Cliff could be found riding his Harley named "Pearl" or spending the day with his golf buddies on the course. Cliff never met a stranger and anyone who met him was touched in some way. He loved his family fiercely and they loved him the same. Forever in our hearts, until we meet again. Surviving is his loving wife of sixty-four years, Nancy Sue Todd Harvel; three daughters: Kimberly Todd Harvel (Roger Scott) of Lewisville, Lori Harvel Shields (Fritz) of Pfafftown; and Cindy Harvel Parker (Gary) of Kernersville; five grandchildren: Matthew Beroth (Stacey), Joshua Wolfe (Jennifer), Lindsay Stoltz (Mike Duncan), Corey Parker (Gabi), and Ryan Parker (Jordyn); seven great-grandchildren: Kate Beroth, Grace Wolfe, Ellie Wolfe, Easton Wolfe, Kaylee Stoltz, Nolan Stoltz and Grayson Parker. Also survived by two sisters, Nancy Wilkins of Winston-Salem and Sandra Cagle of Pfafftown; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cliff is also survived by his beloved dog Millie who gave him great love and joy. The family would like to thank the staff of Trinity Glen for their compassionate care and support. An outdoor memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Ardmore United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Dr. Matthew Farabow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or to Trinity Glen, 849 Waterworks Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

