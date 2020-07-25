March 18, 1932 - July 24, 2020 Ms. Pearl Emma Cheek Hayes, of Winston-Salem passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Pearl was born in Henry County, Indiana to the late Guilford F. Cheek and Pearl Emma West Cheek. She was a long time member of Beck's Baptist Church. Pearl worked for Hanes Hosiery and AT&T. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing needle work. Pearl loved her children and grandchild. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Grace Bridgett Cheek; sisters, Virginia Taylor and Vetra Woods; brothers, Virgil, Verl, Vernon, Delbert and Delmer Cheek. She is survived by her son, Steven Hayes; daughters, Debbie Sizemore and Lana Froelich (Mike); grandchild, Debbie Ann Sizemore (Hannah). A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

