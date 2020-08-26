July 13, 1931 - August 24, 2020 Mrs. Dorothy Emma Fansler Hege, of Winston-Salem passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Dorothy was born in Forsyth County to the late Theodore Fansler and Elsie Busbee Fansler on July 13, 1931. She was a longtime member of Advent Moravian Church. She served in the Fellowship Class and Senior Friends of Advent. Dorothy loved her family and she was a great cook. She also had phenomenal sewing skills and would help with sewing pockets and buttons whenever needed. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Rex S. Hege; sisters, Mildred Beane and JoAnn Reich. She is survived by her children, Phyllis Burton and Donald Hege (Susan); grandchild, Kaitlin Burton; great-grandchild, Brayden; sisters, Shirley Duncan and Frances King (Troy); brother, Wilson Fansler (Bonnie). A private graveside service will be held at Advent Moravian Church with Rev. Tim Sapp officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Advent Moravian Church, 1514 W Clemmonsville Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries