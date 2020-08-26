September 1, 1939 - August 24, 2020 Foy Joseph "Joe" Hege passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born to the late Foy James Hege and the late Grace Cox Hege in Forsyth County on September 1, 1939. He attended Mineral Springs High School and began work at R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company in 1958. He retired as a Chief Mechanic from R. J. Reynolds after 38 years of service in 1995. He was a member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church and served as an usher throughout his membership. Joe was a wonderful and loving husband to his surviving wife, Mary. He was a hard-working and kind-hearted father, to son Jody and daughter Carol. After retirement he said he "went to work" to care for his grandchildren, John and Sarah, that he loved tremendously. Joe was a lover of family gatherings and all things NASCAR. With his love of gardening and his yard, he was a recipient of a local award as "Yard of the Month". Joe and wife Mary loved to travel to the four corners of the USA as well as internationally. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jones Hege; two children, Carol and husband Michael Stigall of Advance and Foy Joseph (Jody) and wife Wanda Hege, Jr. of Lexington; sister, Bonnie Hege Baity of Advance; great-aunt Jane Snyder of Clemmons; sister-in-law Erline Jones Wright of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, John Michael Stigall of Yorktown, VA and Sarah Stigall Moore and her husband Ronnie Moore of Little Rock, AR. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Philadelphia Moravian Church. Interment will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends from 10:15 AM 10:45 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

