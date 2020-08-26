September 1, 1939 - August 24, 2020 Foy Joseph "Joe" Hege passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born to the late Foy James Hege and the late Grace Cox Hege in Forsyth County on September 1, 1939. He attended Mineral Springs High School and began work at R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company in 1958. He retired as a Chief Mechanic from R. J. Reynolds after 38 years of service in 1995. He was a member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church and served as an usher throughout his membership. Joe was a wonderful and loving husband to his surviving wife, Mary. He was a hard-working and kind-hearted father, to son Jody and daughter Carol. After retirement he said he "went to work" to care for his grandchildren, John and Sarah, that he loved tremendously. Joe was a lover of family gatherings and all things NASCAR. With his love of gardening and his yard, he was a recipient of a local award as "Yard of the Month". Joe and wife Mary loved to travel to the four corners of the USA as well as internationally. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jones Hege; two children, Carol and husband Michael Stigall of Advance and Foy Joseph (Jody) and wife Wanda Hege, Jr. of Lexington; sister, Bonnie Hege Baity of Advance; great-aunt Jane Snyder of Clemmons; sister-in-law Erline Jones Wright of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, John Michael Stigall of Yorktown, VA and Sarah Stigall Moore and her husband Ronnie Moore of Little Rock, AR. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Philadelphia Moravian Church. Interment will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends from 10:15 AM 10:45 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 3819 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
N.C. receives approval for federal Lost Wages unemployment benefits
-
13-year-old killed in crash was a sweet kid whose ‘bad choices eventually cost him,’ family says
-
Hanes Mall owner plans Oct. 1 bankruptcy filing
-
Winston-Salem is considering a nuisance action against the Citgo gas station on Liberty Street
-
Ask SAM: Is there any update on Kimberly Van Scoy from WXII 12 News?
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately