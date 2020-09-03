June 29, 1980 - August 29, 2020 Mr. Jason Brant Henderson, 40, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on June 29, 1980 to Gary Henderson and Deborah Myers Henderson. Jason loved fishing and going to Lake Gaston. He especially loved his two children. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Kaylee Henderson and Elijah Henderson; brother, Christopher Henderson; and sister, Jenna Henderson. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Pastor Josh Boles officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103
