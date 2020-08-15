January 5, 1930 - August 13, 2020 MOCKSVILLE Mr. James Gray Hendrix, 90, of Dulin Road, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 5, 1930, in Forsyth County, to the late James Franklin and Annie Marshall Hendrix. After growing up in sawmill work, Mr. Hendrix retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and had driven his dump truck into his late 80's. He was a member of Smith Grove United Methodist Church and was a charter member of the Piedmont Antique Power Association. He was also an avid NASCAR fan who loved Kevin Harvick. He was a very loving husband, father, brother and uncle who was also a loving neighbor. Mr. Hendrix was simply known as being a fine man. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Glenna Jean "Sis" Robertson Hendrix, of the home; a daughter, Susie Hendrix Lamb (Joe) of Mocksville; a brother, Charles Hendrix (Alice) of Mocksville; and several special nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, August 16, at Smith Grove United Methodist Church, under the arbor and trees, with Rev. Darren Crotts, Rev. Chris Clontz and Mr. Jeffrey Cornatzer officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at Eaton Funeral Home. The family has requested no contact and to please wear a face covering. Memorials may be considered for Smith Grove United Methodist Church, roofing fund, 3492 US Hwy 158, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028

