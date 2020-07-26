Hendrix, Janet Carter Simpson May 2, 1930 - July 18, 2020 Janet Carter Simpson Hendrix, 90, passed away at Salemtowne on July 18th, 2020. She was the widow of Richard F. Simpson and Nelson L. Hendrix. Janet was born in Winston Salem NC on May 2, 1930 to Harvey John and Eula Jenkins Carter. She was predeceased by her parents, husbands Richard and Nelson, and sisters Francine Carter Weaver and Shirlie Anne Carter Roberts. After graduation from Gray High School and secretarial courses, Janet was employed at Baptist Hospital. She and Dick Simpson married in 1947 and began a family in 1953. The Simpsons were active members of Ardmore Baptist Church for many years. Janet enjoyed serving as a Den Mother in Scouting, teaching Sunday School and working with children's choir. Her love of nature and horticulture was fulfilled by gardening and floral design, and her friendships with fellow Garden Club members. Janet loved to travel, first with her husband Dick and later with husband Nelson. She visited Europe, Jamaica, NYC, New Orleans, and San Francisco and made many lovely memories at the North Carolina coast. After Dick's death, Janet found love again with Nelson Hendrix. After they married in 2003 they lived happily together in Salemtowne in Winston Salem, NC. Having both grown up in the city, they shared many friends and acquaintances and expanded their social circle together. Tragically, Nelson passed away in 2005 leaving Janet bereft but determined to make a place for herself in the community she had come to call home. Janet was an active participant in Salemtowne Retirement community life. She served on the Arts Committee, enjoyed day trips with other residents and always cherished her life long friends. She is survived by her son, Dr. Ted B. Simpson and wife Jill of Prince George, VA; daughter Ann and husband Jack Renshaw of Roswell, GA; daughter Martha and husband Ron Sheehan of Charlotte, NC; grandson Harrison Weiland and wife Gabriela of Bankya, Bulgaria and grandson Cameron Porter of Charlotte NC. Janet's family owes a debt of gratitude to her caregiver Rose. She enriched Janet's life and stood in place of family when Covid19 kept them apart. The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date. Memorial donations in Janet's honor may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC. Online condolences may be shared at www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

