April 18, 1975 - July 21, 2020 On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Kimberly 'Jill' England Hepner, devoted Mom to two wonderful daughters, passed away at the age of 45. Jill was born April 18, 1975 to Terry and Janie England from King, NC. Jill worked at Wake Forest Baptist Health as a radiologic technologist until her daughters were born and she decided to devote all her energy to raising her two daughters, Kaylee Brooke Hepner and Anna Shaye Hepner, both of King, NC. Jill loved planting flowers and decorating around her home. She also had a huge love for animals; her fur babies, Boo Boo and Luna, were very precious to her. Jill also served as a voice for the homeless animals looking for a home; she used social media to help these babies find homes. Jill is preceded in death by her father, Terry England. She is survived by her daughters, Kaylee and Anna; her loving mother, Janie England; her sister, Lisa England Duncan and her special brother-in-law, Alvin Duncan. She also had many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins she loved very much. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please help Jill continue to help the homeless animals by making a donation to Friends of the Stokes Shelter, 1111 DodgeTown Rd., Walnut Cove, NC 27052 in her honor.
