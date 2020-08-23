November 18, 1931 - August 18, 2020 In his infinite wisdom and goodness, God called one of his servant's home. Mrs. Doris Smith Herrell, 88, passed away surrounded by love at her home, on August 18, 2020. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo Lincoln Smith and Vivian Peacock Smith. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Dr. Astor Yeary Herrell; a daughter, Patricia Herrell Horne; her grandchildren, Paicha Latrice McNeel and Quentin Alan Horne; a great granddaughter, Paityn Aubri McNeel; her sisters, Debra Smith-Hall (Ronnie) and Grizolda Roscoe; her brothers, Willie Smith and Robert Smith (Alberta); her godchildren, Timmorthy Moore, Avis Baldwin Rucker, Dr. Marcus Barr and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, beloved families, the Brown's, Addison's, Clark's, Hutchison's and the Horne's. A viewing will be held from 12:00pm until 5:00pm Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home, 822 Carl Russell Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Private services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Winston-Salem, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
