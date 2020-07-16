Winston-Salem - Ms. Sara Herring, 54, passed away July 8, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12noon until 5:00pm Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 in Rose Hill, NC. (RUSSELL)

