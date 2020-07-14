November 2, 1943 - July 11, 2020 Mr. Robert Clark Hiatt, age 76, of State Road, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home. He was born 1943 in Surry County to John Alex and Kate Eads Hiatt. Clark was a graduate of Surry Central High School. He retired from Candle Corp. of Elkin and Blue Ridge Glass of State Road. Clark was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and a previous member of Pleasant View Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, chairman of the deacons and choir director. He loved to sing, one of the things his family loved about him. Clark was a friend to all and welcomed you with a handshake and a big smile. He was a volunteer fireman for State Road Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years and served as president and assistant chief. Clark enjoyed retirement and spending time with his grandson, Tristan Grubbs, as they mowed yards together for 8 years. In addition to his parents Clark was preceded in death by grandparents, Jerry and Ura Eads and Robert and Mittie Hiatt, and a baby sister. Survivors include: his wife of 55 years, Barbara Hanes Hiatt of the home; daughters, Tracie Hiatt Grubbs of Elkin and friend Walt Tayloe and Robin Hiatt of Elkin and friend Brandon Poplin; two grandsons, Stuart Smithey of Charlotte and Tristan Grubbs of Elkin; brothers, James Hiatt and wife Shirley of Winston-Salem, Wayne Hiatt and wife Mary of Mt. Airy, Ronnie Hiatt and wife Mary of Pinnacle and Johnny Hiatt and wife Melissa of Dobson; sisters, Wilma Rogers and husband Ervin of King, Elizabeth Hiatt and friend Wayne Ray of King, Linda Spicer and husband Roger of State Road, Sue Reynolds and husband Frank of Mt. Airy; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Dicky and Pat Luffman of State Road. Clark will lie-in-state at Elkin Funeral Service Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted at later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and special nurse, Ramona Pardue; special neighbors, A.V. Cockerham, Greta Wallace and Dicky and Pat Luffman and all the family for their care. Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice or the Brotherhood of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in State Road. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service. Elkin Funeral Service 560 NC Hwy 268 W
