September 12, 1934 - July 28, 2020 Charles "Charlie" Edward Hicks, 85, was called home to meet the Lord his personal Savior at 6:08 pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, and was reunited with his beloved daughter Dana. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Ann Ketner Hicks; brother, C.G. Hicks and his wife Allison; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Ketner and his wife Yvonne. In addition to his daughter, Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Hicks and Annie Caudle Hicks; sister, Frances Wall; and brother, Larry Hicks. Charlie was born on September 12, 1934 in Forsyth County. He retired from Reynolds Tobacco Co. where he worked as a mechanic. He was a faithful member and usher at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church in Lewisville. Charlie was also an active member of West Bend Masonic Lodge #434. Earlier in life, Charlie was known in the community for cleaning and detailing cars and made many close friends during that time. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services and burial will be private at the request of the family. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and caregivers who helped care for Charlie. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023

