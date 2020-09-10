June 1, 1954 - September 5, 2020 Ms. Lois C. Hicks, 66, a retired day care director of the Northwest Child Development Centers, passed away on September 5, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A public viewing will be held from 12noon until 5:00pm Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)

