May 13, 1940 - June 17, 2020 Lucy Swaim Hilburn passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Lucy was born on May 13, 1940, in Forsyth County to the late Burton C. Swaim and Kate Clinard Swaim. She worked as an administrative assistant at D. E. Gatewood and Company, CPAs, and then as an office manager for Cannon & Company, L.L.P., CPAs, and for William R. Brown, M.D. She was a member of South Fork Church of Christ and was actively involved in the children's and fellowship ministries of the church. She is survived by a son, Gary Burton Swaim; an adopted daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Hawks Davidson; and several grandchildren. She leaves behind numerous friends, for whom she loved to do thoughtful and special acts of kindness, and who loved her greatly in return. A memorial service in honor of Lucy will be held Sunday, August 16 at 2:00 P.M. in the Family Center of South Fork Church of Christ, 205 Keating Drive, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with Mr. Matt Huddleston officiating, which also will be streamed live on the South Fork Church of Christ channel in YouTube. A private burial service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

