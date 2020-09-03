October 1, 1984 - August 29, 2020 KERNERSVILLE Joshua Dale Hill, 35, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Josh was born on October 1, 1984 in Forsyth County to Jimmy and Deborah Pope Hill. He was a blessing to his family and friends, giving his whole heart to others, all the time. Josh's personality was a continuous burst of love, kindness, energy, and fun. His love of fashion and design made him a perfect fit in his previous roles as manager at The Gap and Pier 1 Imports. Josh loved people and he lived his motto "Sing and dance like nobody's watching!" Josh was preceded in death by his brother, Tyler Pope Hill; his grandparents, Cleo and Estelle Pope, and Ted and Annie Lee Hill; an uncle, Donnie Pope; an aunt, Ann Hill; and a cousin, Angie Hill. Surviving are his parents, Jimmy and Debbie Hill; aunts and uncles, Barbara Pope, Sheila and Larry Hicks, Sandra and Larry Hill, and Ted B. Hill, Jr.; a very special cousin, Teressa Johnson and second cousins, Racheal, Lily, and Landon Crotts; as well as cousins, Lauren Pung, Lillie Hicks, Mike Pope, Marcus Hill and Joe Hill; and Josh's canine companion, "Kirby Lee Hill". Due to gathering restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Pastors Justin Lowe and Ellis Rouse officiating. The family will receive friends during a Drive-Thru visitation from 2:00 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the church. Guests are asked to enter from the back parking lot from Oak Garden Drive. The family intends to have a memorial service "Josh Style" at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Love the Mutt / Stepping Stones Canine, PO Box 21372, Winston-Salem, NC 27120-1372. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

