July 12, 1943 - August 5, 2020 Mr. Clyde Kelly Hinsdale, 77, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Dallas E. Hinsdale and Ruth Bailey Hinsdale on July 12, 1943. Kelly retired from Winn Dixie Grocery with over 35 years of service as a Meat Market Manager/Butcher. He enjoyed going to flea markets, yard sales and shopping around for antiques. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Ligon Hinsdale. He is survived by two sons, Keith and Jeff Hinsdale; grandchildren, Mackenzie Joanna and Kellie Caroline Hinsdale; brother, Ewell Hinsdale (Wanda) and his favorite cousin, Sheri Carter; his loyal sidekick Pierre. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Chapel

Service information

Aug 8
Graveside Service
Saturday, August 8, 2020
10:00AM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
3250 High Point Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
