Honeycutt, Edith Briggs October 18, 1925 - September 4, 2020 Edith Briggs Honeycutt of Greensboro Street, Lexington, entered Heaven peacefully from her home on September 4 after a brief illness. Edith was born on October 18, 1925 in Davidson County to Ivey Lee Briggs and Addie Mae Burkhart Briggs. A graduate of Davis Townsend High School, she married Lester Vernon Honeycutt in 1944. Mrs. Honeycutt was active in her church, having taught the four-year-old Sunday School class for over 50 years. She was a member of the Senior Adult Choir, the Frady Johnson Circle, and the Good News and Faithful Workers Classes. She was a listener, a confessor, and a friend to countless people. She loved all children. Friends remember Edith for her gracious, welcoming manner, lovely smile, and delightful sense of humor. Mrs. Honeycutt was preceded in death by her husband, four sisters, and a brother. She is survived by her daughter Carol Johnson of Atkins, Va., son Richard and his wife Betty Jane, of Lexington, NC; daughter Laura Garrett and husband Hayes of Raleigh, NC; seven grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Crisis Ministry of Davidson County, Music Ministry at First Baptist Church of Lexington, and Chester Children's Chorus of Swarthmore College, Swarthmore, PA. Davidson County Rescue Squad

Tags

Load entries