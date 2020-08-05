August 16, 1938 - August 2, 2020 Mrs. Elizabeth Yvonne Hughes, 81, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Yadkin Nursing Center. She was born August 16, 1938 in Forsyth County, the daughter of Jonie and Treva Pegram Lankford. Yvonne was a graduate of Walkertown High School and enjoyed singing, playing the piano and sports in her younger days. A beautiful kind and giving person, she loved her church, her family and especially her grandchildren. She made sure all her family's needs were met and was born to be a "Grandmother." She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dewitt Hughes and a brother, Bill Lankford. Survivors include her daughters, Donna Knowlton (Stephen) of Pace, FL and Jan Hunt of Pfafftown; five grandchildren, Korie Groff (Terry), Kristin Knowlton, Ryan Knowlton, Jeremy Vestal and Justin Vestal (Michele); four great-grandchildren, Alyssa Caudill, Hayley Groff, Makenzie Vestal and Benson Vestal; and a great-great-grandchild, Elijah King. A private family service will be held for Mrs. Hughes. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Hughes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries