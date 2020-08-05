September 11, 1935 - July 30, 2020 Mr. Daniel Hughley, Sr., passed away July 30, 2020. A public viewing will be held today, August 5, 2020 from 2 pm until 5 pm at Douthit's. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12 pm from St. John Baptist Church in Notasulga, AL, 515 St. John Church Road. Flowers and cards by be sent to McKanzie Funeral Home, 1509 Notasulga Road, Tuskegee, AL 36083. Service will be livestreamed at 1 pm est. ay www.mckenziesfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services. Douthit Funeral Service 515 Specialty Park Drive

