October 12, 1942 - August 2, 2020 Wayne Edward Hutchins, 77, of Mocksville, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence. Born October 12, 1942 in Davie County, he was the son of the late Edward Lee Hutchins and Helen White Hutchins. Mr. Hutchins was educated in the Davie County schools and attended Davie County High School. He was employed by R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Winston-Salem for 28 years before retiring. Mr. Hutchins was a member of the First Assembly of God, Winston-Salem and the Adult Sunday School Class. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Nancy Lomax Hutchins; sons, Tony Hutchins of Gloucester, MA, and Tim Hutchins of Mocksville; sister, Doris Goins and husband Bob of Mocksville; and five grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be conducted 11 AM - Wednesday (Aug. 5) at Rowan Memorial Park with the Rev. Dean Allen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Hutchins family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com. Summersett Funeral Home 1315 W. Innes St.
