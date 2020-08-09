December 26, 1926 - July 7, 2020 Daisy Bitha James, 93, a resident of Westchester Manor Nursing Center in High Point, died August 7, 2020. Graveside Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held 10:00AM Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her parents. A native of Stokes County, Daisy was the daughter of the late Willie and Fannie James. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her sisters, Sarah Reynolds, Nannie Delappe, Mary Ferguson, and Emma Hardin; and her brothers, George H. James, Rufus W. James, Charles H. James, Matt F. James, J. W. James, Henry James, and Bowlie James. Survivors include her sister Mabel Cawley of Lexington; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. Daisy will be remembered for her love of family and the joy she had for the simple pleasures which included family gatherings, especially at Christmas time, hotdogs, tomato sandwiches, and coconut cake. "The family wishes to acknowledgement her special friend, Fern Stone and the caring staff at Westchester Manor for all of their love and care for Daisy." Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com pierce-jefferson 213 W Mountain St
