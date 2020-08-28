July 29, 1950 - August 26, 2020 RURAL HALL Paula Jacqueline "Jackie" James, 70, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Trinity Elms Health and Rehab. Jackie was born on July 29, 1950 in Forsyth County to James and Helen Stoltz Whetstone. She was a member of Rural Hall Christian Church. Jackie was a very humble and kind lady, who gave her life giving to others. She always put family and others first. She shared her gift of loving and nurturing, not only with her children and grandchildren, but with the many other children that she cared for throughout her life. This earned her the prestigious honor of being called "Nannie". Jackie enjoyed sewing, cooking and quilting, but dancing was among her favorite pastime activities. She will be dearly missed. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Frank L. James; two daughters, Wendy Cox (Cris) and Annette Burnette (Brian); a son, Frankie James, Jr. (Mary); 7 grandchildren, Clay and Mason Cox, Kailey and Adyson Burnette, Andrew, Matthew and Daniel James; a sister, Jeannette Smith (Larry); 3 brothers, Jimmy Whetstone (Penny), Paul Whetstone (Donna), and Dwayne Whetstone; and several nieces and nephews. With social distancing observed and masks requested, an outside memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. (Guests are welcome to bring chairs.) The family will remain outside following the service for anyone wishing to drive by and offer their condolences. Friends can also sign the register book at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers and staff at Trinity Elms and Trellis Supportive Care, for their love and support of their sweet Nannie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of the donors choice. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Most Popular
-
N.C. receives approval for federal Lost Wages unemployment benefits
-
Winston-Salem is considering a nuisance action against the Citgo gas station on Liberty Street
-
COVID-19 cluster connected to church camp, Forsyth public health officials say
-
Black man shot by police in Wisconsin grew up in Winston-Salem
-
Racist comments prompt West Forsyth alum Jaylon McMillon to join Western Carolina football team's protest
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately