July 29, 1950 - August 26, 2020 RURAL HALL Paula Jacqueline "Jackie" James, 70, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Trinity Elms Health and Rehab. Jackie was born on July 29, 1950 in Forsyth County to James and Helen Stoltz Whetstone. She was a member of Rural Hall Christian Church. Jackie was a very humble and kind lady, who gave her life giving to others. She always put family and others first. She shared her gift of loving and nurturing, not only with her children and grandchildren, but with the many other children that she cared for throughout her life. This earned her the prestigious honor of being called "Nannie". Jackie enjoyed sewing, cooking and quilting, but dancing was among her favorite pastime activities. She will be dearly missed. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Frank L. James; two daughters, Wendy Cox (Cris) and Annette Burnette (Brian); a son, Frankie James, Jr. (Mary); 7 grandchildren, Clay and Mason Cox, Kailey and Adyson Burnette, Andrew, Matthew and Daniel James; a sister, Jeannette Smith (Larry); 3 brothers, Jimmy Whetstone (Penny), Paul Whetstone (Donna), and Dwayne Whetstone; and several nieces and nephews. With social distancing observed and masks requested, an outside memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. (Guests are welcome to bring chairs.) The family will remain outside following the service for anyone wishing to drive by and offer their condolences. Friends can also sign the register book at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers and staff at Trinity Elms and Trellis Supportive Care, for their love and support of their sweet Nannie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of the donors choice. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

