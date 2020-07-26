Jarvis, Glenola Mae Farrington May 5, 1926 - July 21, 2020 Glenola Mae Farrington Jarvis, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Ocean Isle Beach, NC. She was born May 5, 1926, to Marshall Louis Farrington and Zona Mae Brafford in Kannapolis, NC. She graduated from Winecoff High School in 1943. At the age of 19 she spotted an "Uncle Sam Wants You" poster during World War II and set off for Winston Salem, NC to attend NC Baptist Hospital School of Nursing and join the Cadet Nurse Corps. During nursing school she met her future husband, William T Jarvis, (Tense) a soldier on leave from the Army. Upon graduation and with the war having ended, she started her career; first in public health and then in pediatrics at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center from 1947 until her retirement in 1983. She and William (Tense) Jarvis married in 1948 in Winston-Salem and together they raised two children there. Throughout their marriage, they were members of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. Glenola will always be remembered as a kind, gentle, caring and giving woman; one who was suspected of never having told a lie. She was a superb, self-taught southern cook and gardener extraordinaire. She was an expert seamstress. She always put others before herself. After the death of her husband and son in 2013, Glenola left her home of sixty-eight years in 2016 and moved to Ocean Isle Beach, NC to live with her daughter and son-in-law. Since turning 90, she has enjoyed many adventures including touring by helicopter, zip-lining on a cruise ship and dressing up in Elvis gear for a 4th of July event. She was a delight to everyone she met in her "new neighborhood." Our family will miss her greatly but takes comfort knowing she is at peace and has been fully restored in Heaven. Glenola was our real-life angel. Glenola is survived by her daughter Myra Reed (Michael); a daughter-in-law, Robin Oakley Jarvis; a granddaughter, Amy Jarvis Hargette; a grandson; Brian Tennyson Jarvis, a great-grandson, Maddox Randall Lenderman and a sister Colleen Farrington Kluttz. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, William Tennyson Jarvis; her son, Richard Tennyson Jarvis; a brother Harold Farrington; and three sisters, Arbutus Fuller, Valda Groomes and Louise Hunsucker. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the mausoleum at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Pastor Mark Key officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Mt Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28461. The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the caregivers with Lower Cape Fear LifeCare during Glenola's final months, especially Kim Taylor and Peggy Gore. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

