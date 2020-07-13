July 10, 1924 - July 11, 2020 Arvil B Jester, 96 passed away on Saturday July 11th at Trellis KBR Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. He was born in Yadkin County to Floyd and Callie Jester. Mr. Jester was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia Spainhour Jester of 69 years, brothers: Clint, Jack, Howard, Everette, James, Eddie, and sister: Pauline Hobson. Survived are sisters: Della Ruth Vanhoy and Ruby Nell Kiger, sister-in-laws: Elsie Mae (James), Lorene (Jack). His only daughter Teresa, son-in-law Samuel Spaugh, grandsons: Tyler Samuel (Dominique Murphy) and Devin Odell (Taylor Spaugh), great granddaughter Olivia, and two great grandchildren due in July (Cohen) and (Jacqueline) in August. His Godson Scott Rollins. He loved his sister-in-law Hazel Rierson and niece Kathy Joyce who often visited to add a smile to his days. He enjoyed visits from his neighbor Joann Rollins who loved to bake and share. He had a huge loving family. Arvil was a WWII veteran who was severely injured just before "The Battle of the Bulge." Shortly after awakening from a 6 month coma he learned that he and one fellow soldier were the only survivors of his unit. He received an honorable discharge and the Purple Heart medal. Arvil felt that God had saved him for a special purpose. He didn't know what it was at the time. In spite of his injuries, he loved the Lord and dedicated his life to his service. He was a founding member, a deacon, and a Sunday School Director at Forest Hill Baptist. He was employed with the Winston-Salem Journal over 30 years in the circulation department until retirement, where he was a mentor for many young people. Arvil enjoyed gardening, traveling, people - he never met a stranger and always saw only the good in everyone. Due to Covid there will not be a visitation, but there will be a military service at the gazebo at Forsyth Memorial Park on July 14th Tuesday at 11am. Meal and fellowship is to follow at Old Richmond Evangelical Methodist Church. 4450 Tobaccoville Road. The family would like thank Bunnie Manning and Roxie Hassler for their commitment and loving care to Arvil more than five years in his home. He loved you so much. Thank you Trellis for your care and support also during this difficult journey. God bless. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences can be made through salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

