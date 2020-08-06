July 27, 1935 - August 4, 2020 Mt. Airy Clark Arnie Jester, 85, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born July 27, 1935 in Yadkin County to the late L. Cephus Jester and Connie Ferguson Jester. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Alene Caudle; brother, L.C. Jester, Jr. Surviving is his wife Betty Long Jester; son, Shannon Jester; step-sons, Randy (Denise) Phillips, Tracy Phillips; step-grandchildren, Cole Phillips, Adam Wooten; step great grandchildren, Micah Wooten, Brooklyn Grace Wooten. Clark will be available for public viewing from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend. A private service will be held at a later date. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Jester family. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 East Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018

To plant a tree in memory of Clark Jester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

