December 7, 1925 - August 20, 2020 Mrs. Inez Whitley Johnson, 94, of Winston-Salem passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Yadkin Nursing Center. She was born December 7, 1925 in Forsyth County to the late Will Whitley and Ollie Beeson Whitley. Inez graduated in 1944 from Wallburg School. She was a member of South Fork Baptist Church. Inez worked for many years at Roses Department Store at Thurway Shopping Center and sold Avon part time. She was employed up until her 89th birthday. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Johnson; brother, John Whitley; sisters, Jessie Kiger, Evy Whitley and Helen Willard. She is survived by her sons, Sammy Johnson and Ricky Johnson; daughters, Donna Ellis and Ann Johnson Webster; special daughter, Sharon Glatz; sister, Lucy Royal; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Monday at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103

