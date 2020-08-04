January 25, 1960 - August 2, 2020 Ms. Kimberly Dawn Johnson, of Dobson, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Surry County, on January 25, 1960, to the late Charlie Clarence Johnson and to the late Irene Whitaker Johnson. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and was briefly employed as a nurse at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro and with Hospice of Surry County. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Adair Johnson and a special friend, Sharon Allen. Surviving is her brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and June Johnson; sister-in-law, Carol Johnson; niece, Sherry and Bryan Cox; nephews, Todd Johnson and Cassina Maynor, Chris and Kelly Johnson, Monty and Jodi Southern; great-nieces and nephews, Michael and Mimi Johnson, Jessica Johnson, Meredith Cox, Avery Cox, Aubrey Southern, Mallie Southern, Charlie Johnson; special friend, Susan Bowers; special caregiver, Tracy Petty. Kim loved her family deeply and was a woman of faith. She will always be remembered for her thoughtful and servant's heart to others, being humble, grateful, and positive in difficult or painful times and her sense of humor and quick wit. A graveside service will be held at 7:00 PM in the cemetery of Salem Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, with Rev. David Powell and Dr. Darrell Tate officiating. The body will lie in state in the chapel of Salem Baptist Church from 4:00 PM until 6:30 PM for any wanting to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation at 1355 Peachtree Street, NE Suite 600, Atlanta, Georgia, 30309 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or to the donor's choice. Moody-Davis Funeral is serving the Johnson Family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody-Davis Funeral Home PO Box 295 Dobson, NC 27017

Tags

Load entries