March 20, 1943 - August 23, 2020 Mary Kay (Fink) Johnson, age 77, passed in peace to our Savior Jesus Christ August 23, 2020. Mary Kay's journey in this life brought her many miles, from Lansing, MI to the Eastern Shore of Maryland and ultimately to her beloved state of North Carolina. Mark Kay was a founding member of Shallowford Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, NC for 37 years and a devoted explorer of faith and the beauty of this world. Mary Kay was involved in various groups and choirs during her lifetime, with Community Singers in Salisbury, MD being one that she cherished. The family will gather at her home in New Bern, NC to share in remembrance. Mary Kay's ashes will be scattered in a private service at her Shallowford Church home in October and in separate times in the gleaming light of her seashore and in the tranquil landscape of her mountains. Mary Kay is preceded in death by her mother and father, Ruth and Russell Fink, and her son, Christopher. Mary Kay is survived by her close sisters, Janet and Richard Wilkinson, Jean Smyth and Renee Fink; her son, Eric and fiancée Tanya; along with Mary Kay's loving grandchildren, Drew, Bryson and Cooper Johnson. Mary Kay's journey in this world has come to an end and now her journey in eternal life has begun. Peace be with you, Mom. Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com. Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations 2015 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC 28562

