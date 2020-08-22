October 28, 1947 - August 20, 2020 Hamptonville - Sang Ok "Kim" Johnson, 72, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born October 28, 1947 to the late Kim Hak Su and Pak Kye Cha. Surviving is her husband of 38 years, Ricky Clay Johnson; sister, Pak Sang Hui; and several other family members. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, August 24, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church by the Rev. Mark Reavill and Ricky Johnson. Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family will be available from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Monday prior to the service at Asbury United Methodist Church for anyone who would like to give their condolence. The family would like to thank Dr. Vatca of Wake Forest Hematology for her compassionate care and concern. Memorials can be made to SECU Hospice Care Center, 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Asbury United Methodist Church, PO Box 84, Hamptonville, NC 27020. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Johnson family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

