Age 75 - July 25, 2020 Born in Ayden, NC to Moena Horton and William Oscar Jolly, Jr., he was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Sydney and Horton. He is survived by his wife, Drusilla Beal Jolly, his brother William O. Jolly III (Nancy) of Albemarle, niece, Robin Hull (Spencer), nephews, Gray Jolly (Christina), Douglas Jolly (Lynn) Will Jolly (Yvette), and Ben Jolly (Liz). A gathering will be held in Ken's memory at a future date.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Jolly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries