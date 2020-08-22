Mocksville - Melvin Jones, 94, died Wed., Aug. 12, 2020. Funeral service will be at noon Monday, August 24 at Roberts Funeral Service Chapel, Lexington. Burial will follow at Salisbury National Cemetery. Online condolences: www.robertsfuneral.com.

