Robert (Bob) Orien Jones, 92, of West Columbia, SC, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. He was born in Montgomery, Alabama on October 16, 1927 to Charles Orien and Jetty Reid Jones. He is pre-deceased by his parents and an older sister, Madalyn Annette Hart, of Sheridan, Oregon. Bob attended elementary and high school in Montgomery, AL. He was a high school drum major and trumpeter in both school and community bands. At 15 years, he joined the Alabama State National Guard as a member of their band, and served until WWII. He joined the Navy in 1945 at the age of 17 (with his parents' permission) and served as seaman 1st class onboard a ship in the Pacific. At the war's end, he served for a short time in U.S.-occupied Japan until receiving his military discharge and returning to Alabama. Bob attended Huntington College in Montgomery, AL on the GI Bill and earned a business degree. There he met the love of his life, Nelda Welch, and they were married on Oct. 17, 1948, the day after his 21st birthday, in the Huntington College Chapel. His first career was in finance and leasing in Montgomery and Birmingham, AL, then in Charlotte, NC, ultimately transferring to Winston-Salem, NC in 1954. There he ventured into commercial real estate, co-founded a new corporation, Lambe-Young-Jones Realty Associates, and retired from that position in 1995. He was awarded a Lifetime Membership in the American Association of Realtors after 25 years of service. Bob and Nelda lived most of their married life in Winston-Salem, and over the years enjoyed visiting vacation homes at Lake Wylie, SC, Lake Norman, NC and Charleston, SC. Bob served on the Board of Directors for the homeowners associations at the Charleston Dockside Condominiums and the Winston-Salem Muirfield development. Bob loved his family and serving the church. He was a faithful choir member and held numerous church leadership positions, including serving as a trustee, at Highland Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem. Bob is survived by his wife, Nelda, with 71 years of marriage; three married children, Lynn (Bob) Helton of Lexington, SC, Courtland (Tati) of Seville, Spain, and Hunter (Gerri) of Arlington, VA; three grown granddaughters; and one great-grandson. Lifelong interests were art (fine art collector, building design), music appreciation, and reading, especially history. He earned a private pilot's license, which he used for business and pleasure, enjoyed sailing and being near the water, loved the family dogs, appreciated gourmet dining and fine clothing, and had a keen sense of relating stories and history with his near-photographic memory. Bob and Nelda were blessed to travel extensively through North America and Europe in their retirement years. They moved from Winston-Salem to the Laurel Crest Retirement Community in West Columbia, SC in 2008. There he continued many of his same interests, singing regularly in the Laurel Crest Chorus group. The family thanks the Laurel Crest Retirement Community for its fine care and devotion to Bob while he was a resident. A memorial service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Laurel Crest Employee Appreciation Fund in memory of Robert (Bob) Jones. These may be mailed to PCSC, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with plans. Online register at Barr-Price.comOnline register at Barr-Price.com.
