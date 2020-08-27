October 31, 1949 - August 23, 2020 WALNUT COVE Rickey "Coconut" Gene Joyce, 70, died Sunday afternoon, August 23, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Rickey was born on October 31, 1949 in Stokes County to the late Clifton F. and Mary Helen Dunlap Joyce. He was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company and served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps. Rickey was always willing to help anyone who needed anything. He loved being outdoors, especially playing golf. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 2 brothers, Mike Joyce and Jimmy Joyce. Rickey is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Jean Bennett Joyce; 4 children, Brandon Joyce (Courtney), Chris Joyce, Darrin Joyce, and Toby Roberts (Niki); 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Randy Joyce (Cindy). A celebration of life was held at Germanton Park on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. There will be no formal visitation. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Joyce family.

To plant a tree in memory of Rickey Joyce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries