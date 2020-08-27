Winston-Salem - Arthur "Sonny" Joyner, 84, died on Aug. 21, 2020. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Saturday at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be Friday, 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Roberts Funeral Service, WS is serving the family.

