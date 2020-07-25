January 13, 2003 - July 20, 2020 Walter Hayden Justis was born Monday, January 13, 2003. Walt was a vibrant and active child, who never met a stranger. He was creative, smart, funny, loving and full of energy. As a young child, Walt loved learning about tractors and bugs. He played on many sports teams growing up, most often with his dad coaching alongside him. He loved the underwater world, learning everything there was to know about aquatic animals and their environment. He recently became dive certified and was looking forward to many grand adventures. Walt was a skilled chess player. Walt loved working at King Kitchen Family Restaurant. He had a big, kind and generous heart. He recognized when people were hurting or in need and he cared deeply about others. He had a great sense of humor and an infectious laughter. He loved his friends and he was true to them. He was a light in the eyes of everyone who loved him. We lost the light that was Walt on Monday, July 20, 2020. Somewhere, we know that his light will shine on, in other bodies on this side of heaven. Surviving are his parents, Tim and Lori Justis, sister Taylor of King, his grandparents, Frank and Medra Justis of Clemmons, Larry and Betty Shamel of Tobaccoville, his Great Uncle Steve and Aunt Carol Lawson of Belews Creek, uncles, aunts and cousins, Dan, Cindy, August and Ben Simon of Long Island, NY, Steve and Tina Church of Pinnacle, Kirt and Kayla Decker of Winston-Salem, Derek, Deanna, Lizzie and Brantley Lawson of Kernersville. Walt dearly loved Katie Coffman, his girlfriend of 10 months. He'd recently formed a great friendship with Spencer Bethea, his next door neighbor. He spent his last day fishing with his long time friend, Ethan Ball. Walt attended King Moravian Preschool, King Elementary School, Chestnut Grove Middle School and was a rising senior at West Stokes High School. Walt grew up alongside many, many special friends at King Moravian Church. A memorial service for family and close friends will be held at King Moravian God's Acre-East King Street on Sunday, July 26 at 10:00 am, with the Rev. Doug Rights officiating. In light of the current pandemic, please be mindful and protective of the safety and welfare of others. There are no visitation arrangements. The service will be live-streamed from King Moravian Church's Facebook Page; we would like for everyone to remain as safe as possible. The family wishes to thank each and every person for the outpouring of love and support that has been shown. The most important thing is to love each other. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to King Moravian Church: Mission Blitz Fund.
