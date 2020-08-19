Winston-Salem - A public viewing for Mr. Beresford Kellyman will be held today, August 19, 2020 from 2pm until 5pm at Douthit's. A private funeral service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit's.

To plant a tree in memory of Beresford Kellyman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries