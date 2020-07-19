MOUNT AIRY - Mr. Larry Gray Key, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Oakdale Cemetery. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family.

