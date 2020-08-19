May 24, 1938 - August 16, 2020 Mrs. Nancy Chipman Key, age 82, of Jonesville, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Key was born May 24, 1938 in Yadkin County, the second daughter of Romie and Myrtle Bryant Chipman and sister to Frankie C. Ketner. Mrs. Key was a member of Arlington First Baptist Church and retired from The Jewel Box in Elkin. She was an avid cook and gardener. Mrs. Key was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rex E. Key. Survivors include: sons, Rex A. Key and wife Pamela of Roaring River, Dale Key of Jonesville, Dean Key and wife Sherry of Lewisville; daughter, Ann Key Pardue and husband Danny of Lewisville; grandchildren, Nathan Key, Bridget Hall; great-grandchildren, Riley Key, Korbyn Key, Zoe Hall, Paxton Hall; two step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. A private funeral service will be conducted at Arlington First Baptist Church with Rev. Matty Ponce-de-Leon officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Arlington First Baptist Church Cemetery, 345 S. Main St., Jonesville, NC 28642. The family would like to thank the staff of Forsyth Medical Center 5th Floor CICU for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Most Popular
-
Unknown Hinson in hot water over Dolly Parton comments
-
'Squidbillies' drops lead actor after controversial posts
-
The Briefcase: Wells Fargo closes additional 21 branches nationwide
-
9-year-old shot in the neck, Winston-Salem police report
-
15-year-old shot to death in Winston-Salem on Wednesday. He is the 109th person shot in the city this year.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately