Winston-Salem - Lisa Kibler was born December 19, 1966 and died July 1, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Kibler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries