October 6, 1944 - August 5, 2020 Charles Edward Kiger, 75, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. He was born October 6, 1944, the son of Norma and Russell Kiger. Charles was a life-long resident of Winston-Salem. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Kay Kiger of the home; son, Brian Kiger of Clemmons; grandchildren, Ashly Stone, Meghan Lineberry (James), and Cory Kiger; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lynn Fine. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

