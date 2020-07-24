January 15, 1938 - July 21, 2020 Joel Thomas Kiger, Sr., 82, passed away peacefully and comforted by his loving family at home in King, N.C. on the evening of July 21, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1938 in Westfield, N.C. and lived most of his life in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Joel was a man of high integrity with a kind loving heart who didn't tell his sons how to live; but showed them. His two sons, Joe and Scott, idolized him and are eternally grateful for his love, advice, sense of humor, and keen insight into what's important in life. Noah, his grandson, brought unmeasurable joy to his life and Martha, his wife, was the love of his life. He also loved his daughter-in-law, Lori, who was the daughter he never had. Joel graduated from Oak Ridge Military Academy and started his career playing baseball with the Minnesota Twins organization. He was a southpaw pitcher and pitched against the likes of Pete Rose and even drew praise from Yogi Berra on his pitching ability. A lifelong fan of baseball, he coached little league teams for many years. Later in life, he attended local little league games simply to cheer them on and for the pure joy of the game. After hanging up his baseball cleats, Joel was a longtime employee and retired from Jefferson Pilot. He was a member of King Moravian Church. He found pure joy listening to the choir and would tell his children about the beautiful music he heard every Sunday. Joel is preceded in death by his beloved son, Scott Kiger; parents, Omar and Lola Kiger; and his sisters Delores Lefever and Brenda Kiger. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Martha Kiger; his son Joel Kiger, Jr. (Lori), and his grandson, Noah. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Pilot Mountain Cemetery with Reverend Doctor Neil Routh and Reverend Doug Rights officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to King Moravian Church, 228 W. Dalton Rd, King, N.C. 27021. Online condolences maybe made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Publix protests lead to employee firings in Winston-Salem
-
Black firefighters say they deal with racism and discrimination at Winston-Salem fire stations
-
Strip clubs open in Winston-Salem as city waits for court ruling
-
Federal gun and drug charges filed against Winston-Salem man who authorities say led deputies on high-speed chase
-
Schools will move online for first nine weeks. Plan will then be reassessed for possible move to some in-person learning.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately