January 20, 1947 - August 7, 2020 Mr. Thomas Wayne Kiger, age 73, passed away August 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 20, 1947 in Forsyth County to the late Rufus Kiger and Doris Ella Owen Kiger. Thomas served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After serving, he spent the rest of his career running a sawmill. He was a very hard worker and liked being outside and in the woods. Thomas enjoyed beach music and shagging as a hobby, as well as NASCAR Racing. His grandchildren were the love of his life. He was a great father, a loving grandfather, a friend to many and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Peggy Newsome and husband Bruce, Mary West and husband JL; two brothers, Clarence Kiger and wife Rosie, Paul Kiger; brother-in-law, Art Patterson. He is survived by his daughter, Sherri Kiser Cromer (Michael); son, Michael Kiger (Jessica), and Scottie Spillman (Joy); grandchildren, Noah Kiser, Ayla Kiger, Emma Kiger, Alyssa Hammonds, and Tyler Hammonds; two brothers, Billy Kiger (Carolyn), and Edward Kiger; two sisters, Karen Starling (Ronnie), Helen Patterson; sister-in-law, Brigette Kiger, and numerous nieces and nephews, and special friend Pam. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Jefferson Christian Church with Pastor Randall Money officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, August 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Jefferson Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road

Service information

Aug 11
Visitation
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Jefferson Christian Church
8200 Jefferson Church Rd.
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Aug 12
Funeral Service
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
2:00PM
Jefferson Christian Church
8200 Jefferson Church Rd.
Rural Hall, NC 27045
